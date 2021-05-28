SHEFFIELD — Kenneth Eugene Farmer, Sr., 79, Sheffield, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Kenneth was an electrician and a member of IBEW Local 558. He was a graduate of the 1958 class of Sheffield High School. Kenneth played football at Itawamba Community College and at Delta State College. He also played in the semi-pro league for the Alabama Hawks. He was preceded in death by his father, James Mitchell “Red” Farmer; mother, Louise Hulsey Farmer; brothers, James Larry Farmer, Sr. and Charles “Chuck” Farmer; and daughter, Tamara Farmer.
Kenneth is survived by his son, Dr. Kenneth Farmer, Jr. (Brooke); grandchildren, Madeline Farmer, Wesley Farmer, Catherine Farmer, Tyler Huber, Todd Huber (Kacie), and Isabella Kaye; two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Gail Farmer; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his family, he will be greatly missed by various and sundry partners, riding buddies, accomplices, lookouts, miscreants, and ne’er-do-wells.
