GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Kenneth Farris, 85, died October 7, 2020. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery. He was retired from Sunshine Mills after 34 years.

