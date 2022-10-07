TRINITY — Kenneth Gary Sapp, 60, died October 5, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Caddo Cemetery.

