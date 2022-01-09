FLORENCE — Kenneth Edward Gean, 70, of Florence, died on Thursday, January 6, 2022. There will be a graveside service Monday, January 10, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., at New Hope Cemetery in Florence. Andy White will be officiating. The family has asked that attendants wear mask and abide by the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.
Kenneth is a veteran of the Army where he served as a medic. He also managed Gean’s TV for 30 years and worked for Sara-Lee for 9 years.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Lurlan and Ruby Gean; sister, Gail Pruitt; and brother, Lonnie Gean.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Janice Kay Gean; children, Russell Gean, Scott Gean, Jenifer Merryman, Magan Hipps, Ricky Archer, and Angela Monceret; brother Larry Gean; sister, Cheryl Harrison; grandchildren, Ashlin Gean, Cassidy Gean, Lucas Gean, Rylee Tigpen, Rachel Tigpen, Mason Gean, Gavin Hipps, Lanie Killen, Lucy Killen, Haley Archer, Brooke Monceret, and Andrew Archer.
Kenneth’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
