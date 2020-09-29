MUSCLE SHOALS — Kenneth George Wastrack, age 68, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Saturday September 26, 2020. Visitation will be today, September 29, 2020 from 11:00-1:00 at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was a Meteorologist for TVA.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Wastrack; son, John Dillon Wastrack; brother, Richard Wastrack and sister, Linda Colp.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Barbara Wastrack; daughter, Kristina Goudeau (Paul) of Birmingham, AL; mother, Norma Wastrack; brother, Harry Wastrack (Jean) of Sterling, VA; mother-in-law, Faye Purvis of Muscle Shoals; brother-in-law, Jimmie Purvis, of Muscle Shoals and Jeff Colp of Proctor AR; twin granddaughters, Elina Faye Goudeau and June Marie Goudeau of Birmingham.
Colbert memorial is assisting the family.
