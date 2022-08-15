ALBTERVILLE — Kenneth L. Gregg, 79, passed away August 12, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 12:30-2:30 p.m., at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2:30 in the funeral home chapel, with burial to follow in Greenview Memorial Park.

