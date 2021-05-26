FLORENCE — Kenneth Haddock, 85, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with his nephew Randy Yarbrough officiating.
Mr. Haddock was preceded in death by his loving wife, Peggy Hughes Haddock; father, Claude W. Haddock; mother, Willowdean Haddock; and brothers, Leo and Larry Haddock.
He is survived by his son, Robert W. Haddock; brother, Nathan Haddock; sisters, Martha Bennett and Glenda Gallien; and his favorite niece, Camille Gruber.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented