RUSSELLVILLE — Kenneth “Hamburger” Cameron, 62, died November 5, 2020. Visitation is 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. service time Sunday at Spry Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Knights of Pythias Cemetery.

