MUSCLE SHOALS — Kenneth Hardy Beasley, 72, died September 20, 2020. Memorial service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Other arrangements will be announced. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.

