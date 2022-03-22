RUSSELLVILLE — Kenneth Hullet Williams, 90, of Russellville, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at his residence.
Kenneth was born in Sayre, AL on March 31, 1931. In 1948, he married the love of his life, Katherine SueNell and they were blessed with 73 wonderful years together. He was the greatest husband, father, and grandfather a family could ask for. Throughout the years, he worked various jobs in Russellville, AL before starting a 35-year long career with Reynolds Aluminum. Prior to that, he proudly served his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Army. He was also a past Master of Masonic Lodge #371. His one of a kind personality was like no other. He will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him, and they look forward to the day they are reunited with him in heaven. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kim Franklin and Artive (Moss) Williams; four sisters; and great-grandchild, Triston Vandiver.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 73 years, Katherine Sue Nell Robinson Williams; children, Max Keith Williams (Diane), Dale Williams (Suzette), Andrea Canida (Charles); grandchildren, Amy Elkins (Tony), Brock Williams (Brandi), Shanna Taylor (Tommy), Stacy Jackson (Chad), Rebecca Ann Roach (Michael), Jenny Sue Sellers (Craig), Daniel Williams, April Scott, Amber West; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Mack, Braden, Bryleigh, Harley, Isaac, Lynnsie, Madison, Sadie, Peyton, Bailey, Garrett, Samantha, Alex, Matthew, Carson, Ashlee, Mary Kait, Tyler, Briggan, Creedan; nine great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mack Elkins, Tony Elkins, Braden Williams, Isaac West, Pete Smith, and John Darty.
The visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. today, March 22, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. with Brother John Barton officiating the service. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
The family would like to offer a heartfelt thanks to the first responders and Russellville Hospital for their excellent care during this time.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented