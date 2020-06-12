MUSCLE SHOALS — Kenneth Jackson Hester, affectionately known as “Sonny,” 84, of Muscle Shoals, departed this life and went to be eternally in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 9, 2020.
Visitation will be today, June 12, 2020 from 1 - 2 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia. Burial will be in Tuscumbia Oakwood Cemetery. Brother Ted Vafeas will be officiating.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his loving wife, Geraldine Whitfield Hester; infant son, Chris Jackson Hester; parents, Charlie C. and Estelle J. Hester; grandparents, A.A “Doc” and Alberta C. Jackson, Robert and Walker Lee J. Hester and loving brother-in-law, Raymond Floyd Simmons.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his loving sister, Martha Sue Hester Simmons; special in-laws, Arlon and Diana Moss; nephews, Dustin Moss (Deborah) and Kevin Moss; and many cousins and friends.
Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful caregivers, Casey Nicole Hovater and Rebecca Sue Preston.
Kenneth was retired from the United States Postal Service, in Tuscumbia, AL and served his country as a member of the Alabama National Guard.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
