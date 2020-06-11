MUSCLE SHOALS — Kenneth Jackson “Sonny” Hester, 84, died June 9, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia. Burial will be in Tuscumbia Oakwod Cemetery. He was the brother of Martha Simmons.