MUSCLE SHOALS — Kenneth Jackson “Sonny” Hester, 84, died June 9, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia. Burial will be in Tuscumbia Oakwod Cemetery. He was the brother of Martha Simmons.
