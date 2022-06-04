LEIGHTON — Kenneth Fred Jackson, 77, of Leighton, AL passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, June 6, 2022 from noon-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel, with a service to follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Poplar Creek Cemetery. Brother Ricky Robbins and Brother Michael Jackson will be officiating.
He was a proud Vietnam Veteran who served in the 7th Battalion, 13th Artillery from 1967-1969. He was a member of Labor Local 366 and retired from TVA. He loved being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, camping, canoeing, riding his four-wheeler, or just a walk in the woods. He also enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, but most of all he loved spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jewel and Grace Jackson; and brothers, Danny and Ronald Jackson.
Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife of 55 years, Willie Jane Jackson; sons, Kenny Jackson (Cristy) and Scott Jackson (Rachel); grandchildren, Jacob, David, Hope, and IzzyBelle Jackson; brothers and sisters, Joyce Hatton, Donald Jackson, Bradley Jackson, and Ann Stockman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bill Hatton, Jeffery Jackson, Michael Jackson, Jerrod Jackson, Jacob Jackson, and David Jackson. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Pennington, Joe Bogle, Wayne Utley, Wendell Johnson, and Jimmy Williams.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or The Wounded Warrior Project.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Commented