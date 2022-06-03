LEIGHTON — Kenneth Jackson, 77, died June 1, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. He is survived by his wife, Willie Jane Jackson. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

