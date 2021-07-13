TUSCUMBIA — Kenneth Albert Johnson, 74, of Tuscumbia, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021. His visitation was Monday, July 12, 2021, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. His funeral service will be Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Chad Holder officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Mr. Johnson was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during the Vietnam War. Kenneth was a diver with the rescue squad. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Lela Johnson; son, Kenneth Albert “Boo” Johnson, Jr; brother, Charles Lester Johnson; son-in-law, Dewayne Vinson; and cousin, Brack Whitfield.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Johnson; children, James Johnson, Charlie Johnson, Cassie Vinson, and Makayla Johnson; grandchildren, Audrey Vinson, Devan Vinson, Ty Johnson, Ella Johnson, Hayden Johnson, Damien Johnson, Kenneth Henry, Kaedyn Johnson, Christian Estrada, and Lindsey Stancil; and great grandchild, Mea Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Devan Vinson, Hayden Johnson, Andy Melton, Jason Smith, B.J. Whitfield, and James Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Gene Smith, David Whitfield, Harold Hovater, and Jerry Smith.
