OXFORD, GEORGIA — Mr. Kenneth (Kenny) Arnold, 63, formerly of Sheffield, died May 21, 2021. Funeral Service for Mr. Arnold is 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Chapel of Georgia Veterans Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA. JC Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, Covington, GA, directing.

