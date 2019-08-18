CHEROKEE — Kenneth “Kenny” M. Wilson, Jr., of Cherokee, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the age of 64. His visitation will be Sunday, August 18, at Barton First Baptist Church from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. The funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Frank Whitaker officiating. Burial to follow in Margerum Cemetery.
Kenny was a native of Trenton, New Jersey and had worked at Life Data Labs for 15 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth M. Wilson; and his mother, A. Sonia “Sunny” Wilson.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 29 years, Janet Wilson; son, Joey Wilson; daughter, Sarah Wilson; brother, David Wilson (Ruth); sister, Dawn Wilson; sister-in-law, Carol Chapman; niece and nephews; and special friends, Bennett Creamer, Frank and Linda Gravlee, and Phil Oliver.
Pallbearers will be the members of Randy Waldrep’s Sunday school class.
The family would like to extend special thanks to UAB, NAMC, and Kindred Care.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Barton First Baptist Church Building Fund or a charity of your choice.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
