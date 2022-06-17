DAYTON, OHIO — Kenneth L. Jones, 62, formerly of Town Creek, died June 7, 2022. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Jones Cemetery in Town Creek with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.

