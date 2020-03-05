TUSCUMBIA — Kenneth L. Sashington, 25, died February 25, 2020. Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield. He will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield.

Loading...
Loading...