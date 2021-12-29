MUSCLE SHOALS — Kenneth Lloyd Wilkes, 83, died December 27, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel, burial in Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery. He was a faithful member of Faith Church. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

