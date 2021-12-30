MUSCLE SHOALS — Kenneth Lloyd Wilkes, 83, of Muscle Shoals, passed away December 27, 2021.
The family will receive friends today, December 30, at Williams Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The service will be Friday, December 31, at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Henry Melton and Dwight Holley officiating. Burial will follow in Murphy’s Chapel where Kenneth’s parents met and where his daddy donated lumber to help build the church.
Daddy grew up in Threets Crossroads, but lived mostly in Lauderdale County, before moving to Muscle Shoals. He was born September 15, 1938, the youngest child of John Thomas and Effie Scott. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Howard, Pauline, Ruth, John (JT) Thomas, and Helen; son-in-law, Johnny Taylor; favorite daughter-in-law, Sherry Wilkes; and wife, Garnett Mollohan.
Daddy was a truck driver and a workaholic. For many years he worked two jobs to support our family. At one time he worked seven days a week for seven years to land his last job. He drove the same route from Florence Post Office to Atlanta, Georgia for 32 years before retiring at the age of 72. In the days of CB radios he was known as “Pony Express.”
He loved yard work and raising a garden. Daddy told us many stories of his upbringing (like the Walton’s) and he was amazed of hearing stories of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always said he wanted to live long enough to have his great-grandsons carry him to his final resting place. Daddy was proud of us all and loved us very much.
Daddy was a member of Faith Church where he made many friends and had so many wonderful memories on the trips with Faith Classics. He sure loved his Faith Church Family. Thank you, Brother Henry Melton and daddy’s buddy, Dwight Holley for everything.
For many years Daddy was a contributor to St. Jude.
We were truly blessed to have an amazing Daddy who was our Rock, and my hero (by author Leshia) Daddy is survived by his daughters, Debbie and Ricky Sparks of Tuscumbia, Leshia and Roger Sanderson of Florence, Baby girl Vicky and Ricky Hurst of Loretta, TN; his favorite son, Greg Wilkes of Greenhill; our mother, Geneva Page; grandchildren, April Brewer, Tonya Clemmons, Shannon Brewer, Jonathan Taylor (Paige), Brittany Hurst (Justin Gray), Haley Thornton (Justin), and Michael Wilkes; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Alivia Brewer, Bailey and Bryant Clemmons, Tyler Hurst, Briar Shelton, Maddox and Lucas Taylor, Brentlee and Maddox Thornton; special sister-in-law, Melba Thigpen (William), special niece and friends, Bobbie and Joe Graves, Jimmy Wallace, Jessica Lee, Johnny Smith; several nieces and nephews and his fur baby, Toby. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons. Special thanks to Shannon and Christy at Encompass.
We love you, Daddy!!
Commented