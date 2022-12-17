HAMILTON — Kenneth E. Lolley, 74, died December 13, 2022.

Visitation will be from noon - 2 p.m. Saturday at Marion County Funeral Home. Service will follow at 2 p.m., at the Funeral Home, with

interment in Union Hill Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.