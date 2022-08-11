FLORENCE — Kenneth Lynn Godsey, 80, died August 7, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will begin at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.

