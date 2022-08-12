FLORENCE — Kenneth Lynn Godsey, 80, passed away after a brief illness on August 7, 2022. He was born in Berry, Alabama to Quinton and Christine (Strickland) Godsey.
Ken graduated from Berry High School. While there, he was crowned Campus King, lettered in football and basketball, and helped his basketball team get to state playoffs twice. Ken was the first student from Berry to be chosen for the state of Alabama’s All Star basketball team and helped lead them to their victory. Ken was inducted in the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame in 2013. Ken joined the army in 1960 with the Military Police detachment at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL. In 1961, he was stationed in Saumur, France in the 202 Military Police Company. During his two-year tour there, he played basketball for the army. When Ken returned to Alabama, he became a State Trooper and was transferred to the Shoals area. He met Brenda (Kobeck) and they were married 56 years in July. Ken was baptized in 1977. He and Brenda were active members of Underwood Heights and then Helton Drive Church of Christ. As a State Trooper, Ken was chosen as an escort for the University of Alabama’s football team and served as guard to the children of the newly-appointed Governor Brewer.
After leaving law enforcement, he opened and operated Ken Godsey Tire Center until 1987. The following year, Ken and Brenda opened Cottage Pineworks, a family business that manufactured antique reproduction furniture. In his later years, Ken sold General Motor vehicles in the Shoals area where he became a GM National Top Salesman until he retired to care for Brenda.
Ken is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughters, Selina Riley (Mike) and Felicia Plunket (Chris); grandchildren, Jared James, Reed Robertson, Bailey Harrison (Lee), and Jessa Humphries (Seth); and great-grandchildren, Gracie James and Channing Robertson.
Predeceased by his parents and his brother, Maynard Godsey.
Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022 with the funeral at 3:00 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Park in Florence, AL.
Pallbearers will be Jared James, Reed Robertson, Lee Harrison, Seth Humphries, D.J. Smith, and Michael Riley.
Ken loved his family, friends, church family, coworkers, and teammates. He was a generous, larger-than-life man who was a friend to everyone. He will be missed.
An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented