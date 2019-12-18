FLORENCE — Kenneth M. Richards, 83, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Health Care Facility. He was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ, retired from U.S. Steel, E.C.M. Hospital and Mitchell Hollingsworth.
Visitation will be at Greenview Funeral Home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 11 - noon p.m., funeral service to follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at noon p.m. Officiating will be Wayne Gean, burial will be in Tri- Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Richards was preceded in death by his parents, Pad and Rosa Mae Richards; brother, Millard Richards; sister, Martha Austin.
He is survived by his daughters, Heather Hale (Richard) and Shani Ayers (Larry); grandchildren, Lauryn Ayers, Alan Ayers and Devan Hale.
Pallbearers will be Larry Ayers, Richard Hale, Alan Ayers, Devan Hale, Johnny Richards and Chad Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Whetstone, Glenn Black, Terry Jackson, Jim Underwood, Don Waldrep, Sidney Hogan and Larry Rideout.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mitchell Hollingsworth.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented