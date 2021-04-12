TUSCUMBIA — Fowler Kenneth Marshall, 65, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, April 10, from 1-3 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel, with Dr. Seth Hood, and Bro. Walker Wingo officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Kenneth was a maintenance manager with Pilgrim’s Pride, for 30 years. He was a member of Colbert Heights Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fannie B. and Barney Marshall.
He loves his wife, grandkids, great grandkids, and his fur-babies, more than life. Roll Tide!!
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Debbie Marshall, Tuscumbia; daughters, Sabrina Kelley (Jonathan) and Katrina Jajko (James); brothers, O’ neal Crittenden and Tommy Marshall; sisters, Rhonda Herring and Diane Studstill; grandchildren, Maranda Hester, Kris Glover, Sophie Kelley, and Skyler Kelley; great- grandchildren, Jace Hester, Elijah Glover, and Evan Glover; and best friend, Jeff Talbert.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Kelley, James Jajko, Skyler Kelley, Jeff Talbert, Booger Herring, and Walker Wingo.
Tributes and condolences may be left at morrisonfunerlahome.com.
