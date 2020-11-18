FLORENCE — Kenneth Michael White, 65, of Florence, passed away peacefully, November 16, 2020. A private graveside service for family will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
He was a 1973 graduate of Bradshaw High School. He attended the University of North Alabama. A true American Patriot, he then served in the United States Navy for six years. Afterwards, his entrepreneurial spirit inspired him to become a self-employed Transportation Specialist.
He was preceded in death by his father, Luther S White Jr.
Survived by his beloved mother, Sarah Wilson Watts; his sisters, CDR Shelley J. Cruze USN (Ret.), Theresa (Eddie) Buckley, Kimberly (Frank) DeLape; loving nieces and nephews; and his furry, four-legged best friends.
Kenny will be remembered for his service to his country, his wonderful sense of humor, love of books and Alabama football!
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com
Commented