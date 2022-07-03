CULLMAN
Kenneth Montgomery, 68, died Thursday, June 30, 2022. Visitation will be held at Jackson Memory Funeral Home, in Town Creek, Sunday, July 3, 2022 from 3-4 p.m. Directly followed by a graveside service in Courtland Memorial Gardens in Courtland.
