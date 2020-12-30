FLORENCE — Kenneth Neal, 66, of Florence, passed away December 25, 2020. He was a member and Elder of Glendale Church of Christ. Kenneth loved to travel and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren who lovingly called him “Ken Ken.”
Visitation will be Thursday, December 31, 2020 from 10:30-12:30 p.m. at Glendale Church of Christ with a graveside service following at 1 p.m. in Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Ben Siegel. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Violet Neal; brother, Terry Neal; and mother and father-in-law, David and Betty Burns.
He is survived by his wife, Mitzy; daughters, Brandi Foster (John), and Betsy Berry (Patrick); brother, Timothy Neal (Tonda); and grandchildren, Harrison and Jay David Foster, and MiKenlee Berry; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family requests everyone to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks.
