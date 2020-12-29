FLORENCE — Kenneth Neal, 66, died December 25, 2020. Visitation is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Glendale Church of Christ with 1 p.m. graveside service to follow in Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

