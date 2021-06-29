LEIGHTON — Kenneth O. “K O” Jackson, age 95, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow in our chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Bessie Jackson; sisters, Lorene Griffin and Dorval Tincher; brother, Charles “Bud” Jackson.
Survivors include wife, Peggy Jackson; son, Kenny Jackson; daughter, Cindy Webster (Stephen); grandchildren, Chuck Jackson, Brad Jackson and Michael Webster ( Catherine); greatgrandchildren, Olivia Jackson, Hannah Jackson, Katelynn Jackson, Abby Jackson and Matilda Webster; sister, Viola Medlock.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Colbert Memorial is assisting the family.
