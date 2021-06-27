LEIGHTON — Kenneth O. “K O” Jackson, 95, died June 25, 2021. Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial to follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Kenneth was the husband to Peggy Jackson.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.