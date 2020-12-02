MUSCLE SHOALS

Kenneth Ray Belue, 52, died November 25, 2020. Public viewing will be Thursday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Graveside service is Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Church Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

