IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Kenneth Ray “Cotton” Sanderson Sr., 66, died July 12, 2020. Visitation tonight from 6 to 9 and Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Shackelford, Collinwood. Burial will be in Emmaline Stutts Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Mary Nettie Sanderson.