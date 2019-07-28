KILLEN — Kenneth Ray McDonald, 42, of Killen died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Russellville Hospital.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2019, 1-3 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Roger Holley officiating. Burial will be at Butler Cemetery.
Mr. McDonald was preceded in death by his parents, John McDonald and Sandra Howell; brother, B.J. McDonald.
Mr. McDonald is survived by his wife, Vanessa Hodges McDonald; children, Kelli Knalls and Kayla Rion (Donald); grandchildren, Emma, Zayda, and Issiah Knalls; stepmother, Vera McDonald; siblings, Steve Coburn, Mike McDonald, and Alicia Williams; special aunt Deborah Parrish; numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Peden, Joey Peters, Ronnie Parrish, Gregory Parrish, and Donald Rion.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented