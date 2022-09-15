MUSCLE SHOALS — Kenneth Ray Wallace, 75, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. His family will receive friends for visitation Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 11-1 at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The funeral will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Pastor Shane Swinney will be officiating. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Schultz Wallace; mom, Odell Cudabac; and aunt, Marie Landis.
He is survived by his son, Ashley Wallace (Pam); daughter, Amanda Craft; and grandchildren, Blake Craft (Madisson), Bryson Wallace, Emma Craft, and Andrew Wallace.
His family members will serve as Pallbearers. Gene Landis will be an Honorary Pallbearer.
Kenneth was a member of Westside Baptist Church of Tuscumbia. He loved spending time with his family and watching football.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Commented