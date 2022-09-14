MUSCLE SHOALS — Kenneth Ray Wallace 75, died September 12, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 11-1 at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The funeral will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

