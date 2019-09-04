FLORENCE
Kenneth Ray Young, 54, of Florence, passed away August 31, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, September 5th from noon to 2 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Dwight Wilson officiating. Burial will be in the Allen Cemetery in Center Hill.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Dempsey Ray Young. Survivors include his mother, Carol Young Riddle; brothers, Vince (Mary) Young and Jimmy Young; nieces, Anna (Justin) Justice and Charity (Malachi) Riddle; nephew, Michael (Baylee) Young; and great-nephew, Henry Riddle.
