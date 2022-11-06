MUSCLE SHOALS — Friends and acquaintances of Kenny and the Maness family are invited to attend a memorial service that will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at McFarland Park, Florence, Shelter #2. Let us celebrate in honor of Kenny’s life. He died October 29, 2022.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Powerball numbers drawn, players await record jackpot result
- Philadelphia police say 9 wounded in shooting outside bar
- Sports on TV, Radio: Nov. 6-7, 2022
- Duran Duran stumbles, Pat Benatar roars into Rock Hall
- Lotteries for Nov. 6
- Officials seeking solution to Cherokee High groundwater issue
- Poll: Inflation, cost of living #1 issues for Alabama voters
- 3 Things: Powell keeps doing his thing, but that's it
Most Read
Articles
- Pedestrian struck in Elgin
- 7-year-old runner crushes state record
- Flip of a Card: Johnson finds fortune in sports memorabilia
- Florence man to serve 5 years for 2021 shooting
- 'Love For Lucas' silent auction aimed at eradicating SMARD1
- Crash forces polling location to move in Central Heights
- Keeping the Shoals in the spotlight: Songwriters Festival starts Friday
- 1Table Florence: "The perfect setting to make new friends"
- Active shooter drill will help plan for future response
- Florence Halloween wonderland keeps things family friendly
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented