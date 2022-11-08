MUSCLE SHOALS — Friends and acquaintances of Kenny and the Maness family are invited to attend a memorial service that will be held today at 4 p.m. at McFarland Park, Florence, Shelter #2. Let us celebrate in honor of Kenny’s life. He died October 29, 2022.

