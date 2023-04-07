LEXINGTON — Kenneth Shelton, 83, died April 6, 2023. A graveside service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Nebo Cemetery with Rogersville Funeral Home directing. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Shelton family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you