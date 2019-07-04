FLORENCE — Kenneth Sidney Price, Sr., age 82, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, July 5th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Julia Price Chester; great-grandson, Cade Chester.
Survivors are his loving wife of 62 years, Marilyn Price; children, Kenneth “Kenny” Price (Alesha), Tommy Price (Crystal) and Lucinda Clifton (Tom); special family, Johnny and Dallas Collier; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
