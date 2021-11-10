MUSCLE SHOALS — Kenneth Tyrone Yates, 58, of Muscle Shoals, passed away November 6, 2021.
Visitation will be today, Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Michael Timberlake officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Tyrone was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Evia Yates; sisters, Hattie Jackson and Norma Yates; niece, Beronica Yates; two brothers; and a grandson, Caden Yates.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy Leath Yates; sons, David Yates, and Justin Yates (Jasmine); daughter, Sydney (Buck) Yates; brothers, Jessie Yates (Eugena), Carl Yates, and Peter Yates, all of Colbert County; sisters, Sallie Yates of Lauderdale County, and Rosie Yates of Colbert County; grandson, Tyler Yates of Colbert County; nephew, Darecus Mullins of Colbert County; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be co-workers and friends.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
