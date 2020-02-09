FLORENCE — Kenneth Wade Uding of Florence, AL was born June 6, 1963 in Orlando, FL. Mr. Uding was the son of Victor Paul Uding and the late Charolette Ruth Bouldon Reaves. He departed this life at North Alabama Medical Center, Florence, AL, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 56 Years, 7 Months, 29 Days.
Mr. Uding worked for many years as an automotive mechanic and was a member of the Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Cypress Inn, TN. He is survived by his wife, Donna Moore Uding, Florence, AL; two sons, Michael Uding, Montgomery, AL and Matthew Uding, wife, Jennifer, Florence, AL; four daughters, Crystal Murphy, Savannah, TN, Jennifer Robbinette, husband, Shane, Tuscumbia, AL, Brittany White, husband, Cody, Florence, AL and Shannon Uding, Florence, AL; a brother, Jerome Uding, Florence, AL; nine grandchildren, Wade Uding, Trevor Uding, Trexton Lindsey, Joshua Murphy, Raelynn Robbinette, Zachary Robbinette, Sean Uding, Iris White and John White; his father, Victor Paul Uding, Summerville, SC; his stepfather, Vernon Reaves, Killen, AL.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Collinwood, Tennessee, with Steven Stults and Greg Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery, Cypress Inn, Tennessee, Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County directing. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Shane Robbinette, Jacob Hobbs, Cody White, Terry McBride, Daniel Muphy and Randy Murdock.
