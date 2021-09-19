LEIGHTON — Kenneth Wayne Aday, 76, of Leighton, AL died Thursday, September 16, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Mark Mayfield and Brother Chris Aday will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was a machinist for TVA for nearly 30 years working on the Tennessee River dam’s and steam plants all over the valley. He was a member of Leighton Baptist Church. He loved Alabama Crimson Tide sports and the Atlanta Braves. He enjoyed being a father to his sons and was a great Poppa to his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard Autry Aday and Margaret Aday; and grandson, Kenneth Wayne Aday, III “Kent”.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deborah Aday; sons, Ken Aday (Aimee) and Kelly Aday (Monica); grandchildren, Kelsie, Misty, Rebecca, Alaina Aday, and Lila Aday; brothers and sister, Billy Aday (Linda), Rebecca Morgan (Dwight), Raymond Aday (Deborah), and Chris Aday (Kelley); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Aday, Justin Aday, Scott Morgan, Jason Morgan, Noah Aday, and Kevin Counts. Honorary pallbearers will be his co-workers at TVA Power Service Shops.
Special thanks to his nurses and staff at Amedisys Home Health Care, North Alabama Medical Center, and North Alabama Wound Healing Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Nashville and the Building Fund at Leighton Baptist Church.
