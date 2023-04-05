RUSSELLVILLE — Kenneth Wayne “Buddy” Campbell, 54, died April 1, 2023. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Isbell Chapel Cemetery. He was the father of Kody Cantrell.

