WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Kenneth Wayne Inman, 73, died August 23, 2020. Visitation will be today from 9:30 until service time at Shackelford’s Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of the late Brenda Kay Pope Inman.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.