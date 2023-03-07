LEIGHTON — Kenneth Wayne Johnson, 75, Leighton, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 7, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Leighton, beginning at 3:00 p.m. with Marty Evans officiating.

