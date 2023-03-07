LEIGHTON — Kenneth Wayne Johnson, 75, Leighton, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 7, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Leighton, beginning at 3:00 p.m. with Marty Evans officiating.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Asian shares mixed as investors watch Fed moves, inflation
- Late Skynyrd guitarist remembered as a professional
- The CaringPlace of the Shoals opening this month
- Power restoration nearly complete in the Shoals
- France on strike: Unions say 'non' to higher pension age
- Shortages mean last-minute menu changes at schools
- Multiple tax cut proposals being offered this session
- ALEA investigating death of man, 19
Most Read
Articles
- Crystal Gayle coming to Florence
- High winds result of 1 fatality, several damaged buildings
- ADEM orders Cherokee landfill to close
- Leighton library surpasses fundraising goal
- Florence police probe 2 reports of shots fired within 24 hours
- Authority seeks to have landfill placed in receivership
- Deuce is ready to sniff out danger
- Winds peak at 73 mph in deadly system
- Board considers parole for 2 Shoals inmates
- Trowbridge's famed flavor will return
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Crystal Gayle coming to Florence
- Dustin Pettus
- Gwendolyn Grigsby
- Tuscumbia man faces sodomy, electronic solicitation charges
- Perry Bailey
- Stephen Lee Castleberry
- Glory, hallelujah: Covenant Christian boys soar to back-to-back state championships
- Martha Anne Golightly Stephens
- Donna Kay Dixon Woods
- Cody Porter
Images
Videos
Commented
- George Lindsey UNA Film Festival recognizes Alabama filmmakers (1)
- A lasting impact: Troop 145 says scouting built character (1)
- US is struggling for its very soul (1)
- Wright reflects on 100 years of life (1)
- Liles' focus is his community (1)
- Leighton woman found with a stolen truck, $20K of tools (1)
- City approves over $33 million in bonds (1)
Commented