FLORENCE — Kenneth Wayne “Kenny” White, 71, of Florence passed away on January, 6, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a member of the First Assembly of God and Florence Baptist Church.
Kenny is survived by his siblings, Carl and Janice White; his nieces and nephews, Barry White (Melanie), Karla Dawson, and Tracy Biggers (Walker).
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Elsie White, and his brother, Jimmy White.
There will be a graveside service held for Mr. White on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens at 10:00 A.M. Brother Greg Woodall will be officiating the service and family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be considered to the Riverbend Mental Health Center. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses in the Critical Care Unit at North Alabama Medical Center.
Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
