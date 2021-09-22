MUSCLE SHOALS — Kenneth Wayne Pearsall, 64, died September 15, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.